Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Purchased by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 279,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 166,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 149,293 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,610,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

PEO traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 144,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,722. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.26. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $16.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $66,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,804.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $77,403.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,367.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,931 shares of company stock worth $167,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

