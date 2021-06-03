Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AQSP opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06. Acquired Sales has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
About Acquired Sales
