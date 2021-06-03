ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE ACCO opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $865.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.23.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.