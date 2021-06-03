Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Increased by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $280.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,319. The company has a market capitalization of $178.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.13. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $194.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

