Accel Wealth Management Has $27,000 Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.27. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $115.15.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.