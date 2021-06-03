Accel Wealth Management Has $27,000 Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 90.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.27. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $115.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.