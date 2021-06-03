Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $254,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $64.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.23. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

