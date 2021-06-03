Abyss Trading Up 12.5% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Abyss has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Abyss has a market cap of $12.21 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00082376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00024371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.60 or 0.01009465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.82 or 0.09373814 BTC.

About Abyss

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

