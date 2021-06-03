Abyss Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $144,653.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00083247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.01018920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00052980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,657.88 or 0.09400412 BTC.

Abyss Token is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

