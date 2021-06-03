Aby J. Mathew Sells 375 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $12,701.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 210,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,122,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00.

BLFS opened at $32.18 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,934,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.