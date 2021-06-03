Abcam (ABCM) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

Abcam (NASDAQ: ABCM) is one of 197 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Abcam to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Abcam alerts:

This table compares Abcam and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abcam N/A N/A N/A Abcam Competitors -22,823.65% -121.85% -32.54%

This table compares Abcam and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Abcam $327.81 million $15.76 million 94.29 Abcam Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 21.96

Abcam’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Abcam. Abcam is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Abcam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Abcam and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abcam 0 4 3 0 2.43 Abcam Competitors 1112 4419 9741 185 2.58

Abcam presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 43.69%. Given Abcam’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Abcam has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Abcam competitors beat Abcam on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. Further, the company offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.