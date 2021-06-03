Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.3% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.55. 298,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,487,791. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

