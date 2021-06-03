Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.04. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.300-4.500 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.43. 391,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,487,791. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.