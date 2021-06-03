ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nordea Equity Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 1.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 585.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 46,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.72. 25,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,098. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.72. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

