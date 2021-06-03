A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. 127,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,859. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

