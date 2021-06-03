$94.62 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post sales of $94.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.40 million to $97.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $75.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $410.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $402.40 million to $416.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $463.94 million, with estimates ranging from $458.63 million to $474.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $2,076.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EFSC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.38. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

