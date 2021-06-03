92,090 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,508,000. Public Storage comprises about 3.6% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Public Storage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.25. 1,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.66. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $289.72.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

