8,891 Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

EYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.