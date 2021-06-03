7,689 Shares in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,689 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Aegion by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aegion alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Aegion Co. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $922.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $181.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AEGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.