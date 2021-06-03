751 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 148,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth about $295,000.

SCHP stock opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $62.63.

