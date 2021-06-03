751 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.53.

LIN opened at $299.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $197.26 and a 1-year high of $305.71. The company has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.95.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.