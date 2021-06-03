$67.95 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to post sales of $67.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.40 million and the lowest is $67.61 million. First Foundation posted sales of $57.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $276.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.60 million to $277.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $292.30 million, with estimates ranging from $270.90 million to $305.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,071.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation stock opened at $25.12 on Thursday. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

