6,100 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $58,000.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of WFG stock opened at $75.44 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.