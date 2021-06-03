6,100 Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $58,000.
Shares of WFG stock opened at $75.44 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.
