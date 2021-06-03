5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives C$5.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNP shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,605,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,542,150. Insiders acquired 169,300 shares of company stock valued at $488,697 in the last quarter.

Shares of VNP stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,738. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.10 million and a P/E ratio of 87.43. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.50 and a one year high of C$5.01.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

