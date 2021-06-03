5,517 Shares in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,517 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $61,449,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,505,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,533,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 109,142 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NuVasive stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

