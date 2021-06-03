534 Shares in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in NewMarket by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NEU stock opened at $341.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $332.45 and a fifty-two week high of $448.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.34.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.