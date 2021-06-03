4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,965.00

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,965 ($38.74) and last traded at GBX 2,965 ($38.74), with a volume of 1566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,875 ($37.56).

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £874.86 million and a P/E ratio of 399.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,498.10.

In other news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total transaction of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92). Also, insider Charles John Brady acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, with a total value of £24,860 ($32,479.75).

About 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.