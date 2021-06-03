$496.49 Million in Sales Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will post sales of $496.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $504.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $488.49 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $314.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,297,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916,106 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 42,049,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 384.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,906,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 94.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,372,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. 2,326,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,024. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.64.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

