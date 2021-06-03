3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,125 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $203.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,385. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

