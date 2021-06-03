3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $1,872,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in 3M by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in 3M by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 786,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,505,000 after purchasing an additional 581,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $203.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

