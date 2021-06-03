3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Shares Up 1.4%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $17.80. 542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02.

About 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPF)

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

