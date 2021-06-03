35,052 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,959 shares of company stock valued at $585,113. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

