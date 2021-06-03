$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to post sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the highest is $3.76 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year sales of $15.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.31 billion to $15.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.19 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

HAL opened at $24.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 765,200 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Halliburton by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 299,647 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Halliburton by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 183,345 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,950 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

