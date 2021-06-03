270,509 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 270,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,565,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.69. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.