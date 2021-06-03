$262.76 Million in Sales Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce $262.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $252.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.10 million. BancorpSouth Bank posted sales of $261.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after buying an additional 62,122 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,939. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.93. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

