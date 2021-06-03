2,241 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $2,060,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 130,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $96.46 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.95.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

