21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 5.4%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 29,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,265,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

VNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.20.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 65.34% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. As a group, analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.