20,168 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of CPE opened at $48.26 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $529,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.