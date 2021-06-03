$2.73 Billion in Sales Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to announce $2.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.83 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $13.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $137.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $102.19 and a 52-week high of $145.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

