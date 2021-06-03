$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to announce $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the highest is $2.46 billion. H&R Block posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.