$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will report sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.11 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65. Camping World has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,008,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary J. George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 963,288 shares of company stock valued at $43,612,308. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,433,000 after buying an additional 486,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after buying an additional 102,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after buying an additional 42,779 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 132.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after buying an additional 324,066 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $20,313,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

