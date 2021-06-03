196,100 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,993,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $133,216,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,927,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,808,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,234,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,959 shares of company stock worth $585,113. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of TNL opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.90.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

