19,569 Shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,569 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.8% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

