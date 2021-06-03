$171.08 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post $171.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.60 million and the highest is $172.00 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $160.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $674.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $669.10 million to $680.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $691.93 million, with estimates ranging from $669.53 million to $705.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTLD. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Heartland Express stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 474,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,677. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.56. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

