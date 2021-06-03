15,720 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.76.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,584. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.