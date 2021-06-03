15,000 Shares in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Purchased by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 106,450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RWLK traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,667. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $82.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.44.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 246.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

