$14.35 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post sales of $14.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.10 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $9.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $59.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.30 million to $62.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $105.98 million, with estimates ranging from $73.60 million to $155.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares during the period. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIO remained flat at $$3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. 387,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,639. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $382.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.50. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

