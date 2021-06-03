$128.93 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will announce sales of $128.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.40 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $104.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $511.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.92 million to $524.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $549.49 million, with estimates ranging from $509.05 million to $588.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,159,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 69,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.06. 9,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.87%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

