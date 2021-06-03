1,270 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Bill.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bill.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.71.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,549.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $292,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,435 shares of company stock valued at $15,278,923. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $155.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

