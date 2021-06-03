1,130 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $220.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of -512.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.87 and a 52 week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.04.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,433 shares of company stock valued at $64,194,101 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

