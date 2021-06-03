10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $170.93 and last traded at $171.43. 12,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 814,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.26.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,449,851.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total value of $261,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,726.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,735 shares of company stock worth $39,690,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.